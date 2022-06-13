nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 14,956 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $516,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $2.72 on Monday, reaching $30.39. 1,375,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,188. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.