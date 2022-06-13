nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $890,094.24 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $16,392,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

