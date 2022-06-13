nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $890,094.24 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45.
NASDAQ NCNO traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in nCino by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $34,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth about $16,392,000.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
