nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,830 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $63,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 294 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $12,827.22.

NCNO stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,188. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.91. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 92,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 77,622 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

