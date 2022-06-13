NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.17

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 9012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after purchasing an additional 314,094 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in NeoGenomics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.