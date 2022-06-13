Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $624.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

