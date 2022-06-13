NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $16,710.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $16,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $16,738.04.

On Monday, May 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. 230,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

