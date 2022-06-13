Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $109.68 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

