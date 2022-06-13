NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.55

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 24346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.86. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.