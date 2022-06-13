NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.12

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTGR. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $512.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.79.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $60,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $146,409 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

