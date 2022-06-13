NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.16

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $911.96 million, a P/E ratio of 211.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 156,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,387,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

