NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.16

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.96 million, a P/E ratio of 211.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

