NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $1.46 on Monday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.