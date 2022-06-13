NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $1.46 on Monday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82.

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06).

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

