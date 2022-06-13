New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Update

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,999,400 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the May 15th total of 5,696,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,036.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF opened at $2.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. New Hope has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Get New Hope alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.