New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,999,400 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the May 15th total of 5,696,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,036.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF opened at $2.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10. New Hope has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

About New Hope (Get Rating)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.