New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.15

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 10948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, COO Laura Holson Boswerger bought 4,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,818.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Hartswell bought 4,500 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,308.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $835,668. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

