New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 347,370 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18.

New Mountain Finance ( NYSE:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

