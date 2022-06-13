New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $17.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 84,435 shares.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,460,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,725 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 94,003 shares in the last quarter.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.