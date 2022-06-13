New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $17.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 84,435 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

