New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 294,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,477,931 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

