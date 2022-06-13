New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.82

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 16728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.77.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,377,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $7,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

