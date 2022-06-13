New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.17

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.17 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 10224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. New York Times’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

