Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Up 91.6% in May

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NCAUF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Newcore Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

