Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Up 91.6% in May

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NCAUF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.
Newcore Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newcore Gold (NCAUF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.