Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCAC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCAC opened at $10.04 on Monday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

