Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.49. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 5,605 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

