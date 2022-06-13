Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.45

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 41177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.
NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.