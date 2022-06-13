Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.45

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 41177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

