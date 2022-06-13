News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.27

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 3269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%.
About News (NASDAQ:NWS)
News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWS)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.