News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.27

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 3269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of News by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of News by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of News by 128.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

