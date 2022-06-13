Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $6.80. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 33 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 329,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

