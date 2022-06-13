NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.31

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 25529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

