NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.80. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 7,968 shares traded.

NEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $731.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter worth about $6,616,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 112.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 607,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 257.4% in the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 767,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 552,875 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

