NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.22

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $5.80. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 7,968 shares traded.
NEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $731.49 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.