Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Update

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 6,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIND. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.60.

In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,611,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.35 per share, for a total transaction of 7,287,985.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,837,072 shares of company stock worth $19,425,502 in the last three months. 41.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,342,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.

Shares of NYSE:KIND opened at 3.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.96. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.47 and a 12-month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

