NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $93.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.91 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

