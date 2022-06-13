NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.89. 3,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,932. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.