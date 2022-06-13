NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Purchases $13,286,173.50 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column purchased 984,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,286,173.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,777,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NGM traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $12.33. 323,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 816,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 245,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 54,101 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

