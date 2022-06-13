Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NGTF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,017. Nightfood has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Nightfood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products for evening consumption. The company sells its products to retailers and wholesalers. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

