NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Guggenheim

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.46% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.85.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

