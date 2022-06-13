Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Up 96.3% in May

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,224.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.83.
