Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Up 96.3% in May

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the May 15th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,224.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

