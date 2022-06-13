Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1152401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile (CVE:NOB)
Further Reading
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.