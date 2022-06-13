Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1152401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 16.28 and a quick ratio of 16.26.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

