Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.97

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $200.97 and last traded at $200.97, with a volume of 1477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.37.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

