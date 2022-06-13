Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.97

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $200.97 and last traded at $200.97, with a volume of 1477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.64.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Get Nordson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. Nordson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.