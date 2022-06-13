Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) vs. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Head to Head Survey

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.1% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.63 $11.90 million $0.86 13.09 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.43 $90,000.00 ($0.09) -110.78

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 23.74% 5.38% 1.05% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.79% 0.14% 0.02%

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. The company operates through a network of three full-service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

