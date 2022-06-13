Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLITW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
NLITW opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Northern Lights Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.
