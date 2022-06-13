Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOG. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $37.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,360 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,479. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 80,805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 418,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

