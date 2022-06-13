Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.37

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.