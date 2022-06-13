Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.87

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 457671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $68,299,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $48,885,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.