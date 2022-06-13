NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NULGF opened at $0.03 on Monday. NuLegacy Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

