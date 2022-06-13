Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.46

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 54999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nutanix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nutanix by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,097,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

