Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nutriband in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nutriband’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Nutriband’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of NTRB stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Nutriband ( OTCMKTS:NTRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Nutriband had a negative net margin of 446.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutriband during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

