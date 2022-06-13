Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 8073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NUVB. Wedbush cut their price target on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

