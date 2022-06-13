Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JLS stock remained flat at $$17.28 during trading hours on Monday. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,511,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.