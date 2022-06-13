Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of JLS stock remained flat at $$17.28 during trading hours on Monday. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $21.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
