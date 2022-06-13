Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $196,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.14 on Monday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

