Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.70

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 20439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
