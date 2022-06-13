Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.70

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 20439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

